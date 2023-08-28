Meyiwa trial: Accused's ex-girlfriend tells court he didn't deny owning firearm

Senzo Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in what the State believes was a robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - The girlfriend of Mthobisi Mncube, one of the men linked to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, told the Pretoria High Court that he did not deny owning the pistol that would link him to the crime upon his arrest.

Mncube is one of five men on trial for Meyiwa’s murder in October 2014.

On Monday, the court heard testimony from Mncube’s former landlord and his girlfriend Kagiso Tefu.

While the State has established a link between four of the accused and the murder of Meyiwa through cellphone evidence - it has not been quite clear how Mncube was linked to the crime.

Despite evidence by the police officers who arrested Mncube in connection with the murder of a taxi boss and confiscated a gun, ammunition and his cellphone - his lawyer told the court that he would deny any links to the gun.

But Mncube’s then-girlfriend Kagiso Tefu told the court that he did not distance himself from the gun at his arrest.

"They took that firearm and put it in the bag and before they could put it in there, they asked us do we know this firearm personally I replied by sayingI don't know this firearm and then the accused person didn't reply, he kept quiet."

This week, the State will lead evidence from a ballistic expert who will provide the details about the gun found on top of Mncube's wardrobe - the same gun the State believes killed Meyiwa.