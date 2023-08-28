Man linked to Zodwa Special School arson appears in court for murder

On the day before the incident, the suspect - who was a contractor working at the school - was fired from his job. He is facing two counts of murder, and three counts of attempted murder.

The regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana explains: “A 32-year-old man appeared at the Atteridgeville Magistrates Court, he’s facing two counts of murder, and three counts of attempted murder. Two people died on the scene while three were taken to hospital, the matter was postponed to the first of September for further investigations in respect of bail.”