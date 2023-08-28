Man handed life sentence for 2019 murder of police officer in Mfuleni

Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph was shot dead at a tavern while following up on information about a double murder and a hijacking.

CAPE TOWN - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a police detective in Mfuleni in 2019.

Shane Swartz was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Friday.

Hawks’ spokesperson, Zinzi Hani: "The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment each on two counts of attempted murder, and 12 years for another attempted murder. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, and the accused was further declared unfit to possess a firearm."