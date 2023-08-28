Magudumana expected to apply for bail on Tuesday

The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice in the grand escape of Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, will proceed with her application for bail over two days.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana is expected to apply for bail at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice in the grand escape of Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, will proceed with her application for bail over two days.

Magudumana was arrested together with Bester in Tanzania, in April, following his escape from Mangaung prison in May last year.

She is facing various charges including fraud, corruption, violation of a body, assisting an inmate to escape, harbouring and concealing an escaped offender and defeating the ends of justice.

"The NPA can confirm that Dr Nandipha Magudumana has brought an application to be released on bail. That application will be before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court and it is set for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday," said the NPA’s Phaladi Shuping.