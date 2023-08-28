Joburg Mayor side steps motion of no confidence

Action SA with support from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and Patriotic Alliance were expected to file a motion of no confidence against Gwamanda this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Recently elected Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has dodged a bullet after the motion of no confidence that was scheduled to be brought against will be withdrawn.

ActionSA with support from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and Patriotic Alliance were expected to file a motion of no confidence against Gwamanda this week.

The parties were, however, unable to garner the support of the Democratic Alliance (DA), which collapsed any possibility of the motion.

ActionSA has accused the DA of putting their own political interests ahead of the Multi-party Charter for South Africa, and the residents of Johannesburg.

This is after the DA refused to work with the likes of the PA in support of the motion of no confidence against Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

"After committing to talks about Joburg on the sidelines of the Multi-party Charter for South Africa, the DA has refused to attend engagements about a proposal that would win back Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay, Knysna and various municipalities across the country for the parties of the charter," said ActionSA spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi.

The DA confirmed they would not be part of the motion but would rather be launching a petition calling for the City of Joburg council to be dissolved in order to hold fresh elections.

"We will continue forward with our motion for the dissolution of the council and calling for fresh elections. We believe that has collapsed in the city, we believe that cadre deployment is the order of the day in the City of Joburg, and we believe that no service delivery is happening," said DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser.

ActionSA said it would engage the DA to understand how their refusal to support the motion should be understood in the broader context of removing the African National Congress from power in 2024.