IN PICS, VIDEO: Family of 5 kids who died in shack fire left torn

The five children were sleeping when a fire broke out on Sunday morning and burned their bodies beyond recognition.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of five children who died in a shack fire at the Itereleng informal settlement in Pretoria is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

The five children were sleeping when a fire broke out on Sunday morning and burned their bodies beyond recognition.

It is alleged that the mothers of the children locked them inside the house while they spent the night drinking at a local tavern.

READ MORE:

WATCH: Residents bay for the blood of 2 sisters whose kids died in a shack fire

Five kids die in shack fire after mothers were supposedly out partying

Johanna Maswanganyi, who is the grandmother to two of the deceased children, received a call in the early hours of Sunday alerting her of the tragic death of her son’s children.

She said she quickly made her way to the Itereleng informal settlement in Laudium and found the remains of the five children scattered in what used to be their bedroom.

Sitting on a crate while crying in grief, she told Eyewitness News that she never thought she’d lose her loved ones in a shack fire.

"I loved these children, they were my grandkids. Their mothers didn’t care about them, but I did. I raised and took care of them for so long."

But immediately after she wiped the tears running down her face, she angrily said the mothers of the children should be charged with child negligence.