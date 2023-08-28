GED: Over 300 applications considered invalid for 2024 school placements

The Gauteng Education Department said these applications were invalid as parents did not submit all the required documents.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said over 300 learner applications had been considered invalid for the 2024 school placements.

The department gave an update on scholar placements on Sunday while parents are expected to receive offers from 4 September.

It said these applications were invalid as parents did not submit all the required documents.

MEC Matome Chiloane said most parents did not submit proof of address in the application.

"So, these applications will not be eligible to be placed in this current placement period. I’ll explain later how we are going to deal [with it]."

He said parents had seven days to accept the offers made to them before the space was allocated to someone else.

“Parents should accept while awaiting other offers within seven days."