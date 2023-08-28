Five kids die in shack fire after mothers were supposedly out partying

It is understood that the children were left alone by their mothers who allegedly went out drinking at a local tavern overnight. The mothers of the children have been arrested.

JOHANNESBURG - The Itireleng informal settlement in Pretoria is mourning the death of five children who were burnt beyond recognition in by fire.

Seven homes have been destroyed and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebohang Maile - who visited the affected family raised concerns over unauthorised squatter camps.

The Itereleng informal settlement is situated high up on the hills of Laudium.

It’s believed the fire broke out in a small, congested yard that is home to at least 10 families who live in rented shacks.

Maile said the informal settlement is increasingly becoming a hub for similar fires.

“The fires are a regular occurrence in these informal settlements. Almost every month there is a fire.”

The mothers of the children have been arrested.