Electricity Bill tabled in Parly to pave way for a new transmission company

This comes as Business Leadership South Africa condemned the delays in starting the legislative process of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill.

CAPE TOWN - A new Electricity Bill aimed at creating a new transmission company, additional generation capacity and electricity infrastructure has finally been tabled in Parliament.

A week ago, Business Leadership South Africa slammed the delays in starting the legislative process of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill which was approved by Cabinet in March already.

On Sunday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced that the Energy Security Bill intended to cut red tape in the sector will also be put before the house soon.

But with the final parliamentary year rapidly drawing to a close, the deadlines are tight to pass new legislation before the next election.

On Friday, Parliament noted that it had received the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill which will pave the way for a new transmission company and to open the market to competitive electricity trading.

Chairperson of Parliament’s mineral resources and energy committee Zet Luzipo said despite the bill’s importance, legislative processes can’t be undercut.

“It doesn’t mean because it’s urgent there’s agreement or consensus. It would have been nice if we were dealing with a bill that is strictly obvious that everyone would have to agree with it, but until such time we’ve tested it, we are able to say it is necessary.”

Luzipo said the contents of the will determine how long it will take to process the bill.

“No one doesn’t know the urgency with the regards to energy. So, any intervention that we do, must be in the best interest and the best demands of South Africa’s interests.”

He said the committee would consider calling for public input soon, in efforts to get the ball rolling.

