DA taps Winde to run for another term as WC premier

CAPE TOWN - Alan Winde is the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s pick for premier in the Western Cape in next year's elections.

He's used the moment to call on everyone to register to vote.

Winde is hoping to clinch another five-year term in office.

He said he wanted to keep the DA's only majority-controlled province, blue.

"I will commit once again to fighting this campaign. We will look for a majority once again in the Western Cape, we need to make sure we get everyone registered and let's go out there and win because what we do, we do for the people of the Western Cape but we also do it for this great country, South Africa."