Cosatu threatens to take CoCT to court over electricity tariffs

The council's decision to hike tariffs by 17.6% has caused outrage amongst some.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu is threatening to take the City of Cape Town to court over high electricity tariffs.

This increase exceeds the 15.1% threshold set by energy regulator, Nersa, for all municipalities, a guideline the city insists is unlawful.

The metro claims that it's being hit by a budget shortfall, arguing that it needs the money because Eskom's hiking its electricity anyway by 18%.

Local lobby group, Stop CoCT, has been protesting the power price surge.

And now Cosatu's provincial secretary, Melvern de Bruyn, is taking aim at the city, too.

"The city is not honest with that reflection because there's currently a case at Nersa, they once tried to file an urgent paper and the court said it was not urgent, so they had to pay costs to Nersa and Nersa's attorneys, meaning that that money comes from the ratepayers and now they take the ratepayers' money to fight ratepayers."

Happening Now: The Scenes outside Cape Town Civic Centre this morning. The political parties, Civil Organisations, and Capetonians who feel aggrieved by the City of Cape Town’s high electricity tariffs have gathered outside the city’s civic centre. #CTHighElectricityTariffs pic.twitter.com/udY2ls7KoX ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 26, 2023