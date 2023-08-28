CoCT energy MMC says residents can save money by reducing demand

Over the weekend, civil society and some political parties protested against the metro's 17.6% increase in July, which is lower than Eskom 18.65% hike in April, but above the energy regulator's 15.1% ceiling for municipal adjustments.

CAPE TOWN - As the City of Cape Town faces criticism over its electricity tariff increase, the energy MMC believes residents can save money by reducing demand.

There are also plans to legally challenge the city's tariffs.

Amid this, MMC Beverley van Reenen has shared practical measures for households to reduce monthly bills.

Van Reenen said Eskom's 18.5% increase to municipalities has driven up the cost to supply electricity and is severely impacting households.

She believes residents can do more to save on energy costs and has shared some tips.

They include reducing the geyser temperature to 60 Degrees Celsius using energy efficient light bulbs and installing a prepaid meter for greater control and measurement.

For those who can afford it, Van Reenen suggests smart changes around the home - such as installing a solar water heater or heat pump that will reduce monthly electricity costs.

She also stressed buying electricity in bulk is not cheaper - warning this is one of the most common myths about the purchasing of electricity.

Van Reenen said the city's ready to help indigent households, social grant recipients and pensioners.