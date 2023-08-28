Cele tells police 'not to hesitate to act' when they are attacked

Police Minister Bheki Cele has made a renewed call for police to react with force when they are attacked.

Cele addressed hundreds of mourners and officers at the funeral of Sergeant Kediemetse Masilo in Schweizer-Reneke at the weekend.

Masilo and another officer, Constable Mandindi, were gunned down while tracking down a perpetrator last week.

The suspect was arrested and has appeared in court on two counts of murder.

The police's Athlenda Mathe: "Thirty-one is the number of police officers that have died on and off duty in the last three months. As the SAPS management, we are quite concerned about the killings and attacks of our police officers. We are therefore urging our members not to hesitate to act."