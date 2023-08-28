Abaqulusi residents most affected by KZN storms

Abaqulusi, better known as Vryheid, was the hardest hit followed by Ulundi and eDumbe.

VRYHEID - Residents in the Abaqulusi Local Municipality, in KwaZulu-Natal, have been the most affected by the weekend’s stormy conditions.

The area in the northern part of the province was hit by the severe weather on Friday night.

Abaqulusi, better known as Vryheid, was the hardest hit followed by Ulundi and eDumbe.

Thus far, officials said no loss of life has been recorded.

READ: Strong winds destroy homes, leave hundreds destitute in KZN's Zululand district

Most of the houses no longer have roofs and some also have damaged walls.

While some residents have managed to pick up the pieces after the storm passed, some say they don’t have the means to rebuild or repair their homes.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, a resident said: “We really need help, because we cannot fix this house ourselves - we don’t have money. We are unemployed.”

In the meantime, provincial disaster management teams said they would be providing relief to those affected.