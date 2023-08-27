Zimbabwe's main opposition party rejects ‘hastily assembled’ election results

Winning roughly 53% of the vote, Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa won a second term as president in Zimbabwe, while opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, secured 44%.

JOHANNESBURG - The official opposition party in Zimbabwe, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), rejected the election results just as international observers were questioning them.

Overnight, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Zimbabwe African National Union–Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) the winner of the country's presidential elections, garnering roughly 53% of the vote.

His main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, leader of the CCC, secured 44%.

As Zanu-PF supporters celebrated the outcome, analysts and observers were claiming widespread vote-rigging.

A spokesperson for the opposition party made a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, rejecting "any result hastily assembled without proper verification".

Meanwhile, the elections came under heavy scrutiny by international observers, with the European Union's (EU) observer mission saying the voting took place in a climate of fear.

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) mission said there were a number of issues during voting, including the banning of rallies, biased media coverage and voting delays.