WoF urges residents not to start fires amid Ugie blaze

Firefighters from the organisation, Working on Fire, were wrestling the blaze in the Eastern Cape area for over a week, which its spokesperson said burnt an estimated 1,600 hectares of plantation and 2,600 hectares of open grass.

EAST LONDON - Working on Fire urged residents not to start fires, as they could easily become uncontrollable.

Firefighters entered day eight of wrestling a blaze in Ugie in the Eastern Cape.

The firefighting organisation said it faced many challenges in trying to extinguish the fire, owing to strong winds leading to flare-ups in other areas.

It said smokers should also ensure that their cigarettes were not still lit before throwing them away.

"This fire has burnt an estimated 1,600 hectares of plantation and 2,600 hectares of open grass. No animals and structures were affected by the fire and no injuries were reported [from] this fire,” said Working on Fire spokesperson Nthabiseng Mokone.

“The province is experiencing strong winds in many areas, which in most cases affects the behaviour of the fire, which forces firefighters to work very hard to suppress fires."