Theewaterskloof mayor Karel Papier dies

CAPE TOWN - Theewaterskloof mayor Karel Papier has died, the municipality confirmed on Sunday.

He was admitted to hospital last week over what was only described as health complications.

Papier died on Sunday and the municipality he served in expressed shock at the news, saying it hoped the mayor would return to work soon.

In a statement, the Western Cape municipality described Papier as a leader who served poor communities with dedication and passion.

It added that his passing came as a great shock to everyone.

Heartfelt condolences were conveyed to the mayor's family and loved ones.