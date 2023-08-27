Search continues for body of suspected drowning victim at CT's Monwabisi Beach

The NSRI said friends of the 35-year-old man raised the alarm after noticing he had not returned to the beach after a swim.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) continued its search at Monwabisi Beach in Khayelitsha on Sunday for the body of a 35-year-old man, believed to have drowned while swimming with friends.

Spokesperson Craig Lambinon said community members spotted the man floating in the ocean and tried desperately to save him without joy.

"On arrival on the scene an extensive search commenced for the missing man," said Lambinon.

"Despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search there remains no sign of the missing man. Police divers attended at the scene, and they are continuing in an ongoing search operation. Thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time."