Operation Vulindlela on track, says Presidency

The Presidency said Operation Vulindlela has achieved several key milestones since it's inception.

JOHANNESBURG - Government is confident it will complete 70 percent of the missions set out in Operation Vulindlela by next year.

The initiative was created by the Presidency and national Treasury to boost economic growth through targeted reforms.

The operation was first announced in October 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a framework for how South Africa could recover from the crippling economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The strategy aims to modernise and transform network industries, including electricity, water, transport and digital communications.

One of the key goals for the project is to improve energy availability, accelerate the analogue switch-off to digital migration, introduce a merit-based work visa programme, and more public-private sector partnerships in container terminals and freight rail to ease logistical difficulties.

The Vulindlela unit is designed to address obstacles or delays to ensure execution on policy commitments.

Today, the Presidency released the second quarter progress report for Operation Vulindlela – which shows there is still significant work to be done in the easing of water use licence application processes.

"The report provides a detailed update on each of the priority reform areas in Operation Vulindlela, including reforms to the energy, logistics, telecommunications and water sectors as well as the visa regime," said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.