M-Net grants DStv subscribers access to channel for Derek Watts special tribute

The media legend died this week after a long battle with cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Broadcast channel M-Net will grant all DSTV subscribers access to its channel on Sunday as Carte Blanche will broadcasts a special tribute to Derek Watts.

The media legend died this week after a long battle with cancer.

The specially produced episode will be broadcast at 7PM.

READ:

- Derek Watts dies at 74: 'He was authentic'

- ‘Cheers for now’: Derek Watts remembered as a gentle giant and kind-hearted soul

As tributes continue to pour in for the veteran journalist, M-Net said it would allow all DSTV subscribers access to watch the Carte Blache episode on Sunday.

On Saturday, DSTV aired a 90-minute documentary in his honour.

Last month, Watts announced his retirement from the investigative journalism programme after 35 years with the show.

His retirement came amid a diagnosis which showed that cancer had spread to his lungs.

DSTV subscribers have been urged to watch the episode to honor the journalist.