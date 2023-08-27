Home Affairs monitors SA borders to ensure deported zama zamas don’t return

The department briefed Members of Parliament on Sunday on interventions to combat the scourge of illegal mining in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department is running counter-return operations along South Africa's border lines to stop deported illegal miners from returning to the country.

The portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy were in Johannesburg to conduct an oversight visit in Riverlea, which is plagued by illegal mining.

Home Affairs' Albert Matsaung said: “To make sure there are those who are deported don’t come back, so those operations are made along the border and not very far from our borderline, especially within the Zimbabwean side, Mozambique side and Lesotho side because those are the areas that have got a sizeable number of people that we are deporting.”

