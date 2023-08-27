Electricity issues in Ditsobotla resolved after 5 weeks of no power - Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa said the cause of the municipality's electricity challenges was due to its enormous R5 billion debt to Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Sunday confirmed that the electricity challenges in Ditsobotla municipality have been resolved.

Residents in the North West municipal area had been without electricity for five weeks.

Ramokgopa briefed the media on the state of the country's power grid on Sunday.

He said the Ditsobotla Municipality's electricity issues were due to its enormous R5 billion debt to Eskom, and that was why power was cut to the area.

Ramokgopa said Ditsobotla was one of many municipalities that owed the utility a massive amount of money.

“Last time we counted, the debt sat at about R62 billion… and it continues to grow. Really, there are no prospects of these municipalities extinguishing that debt because of the erosion of the revenue base.”