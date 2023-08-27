EFF swings into election mode

The EFF is expected to unveil its election strategy after the party's Central Command Team meeting was held in Kempton Park this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - With the 2024 general elections merely months away, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was expected to kickstart its election strategy on Sunday.

EFF leader Julius Malema will brief the media after the party's second national people’s assembly, which started on Friday in Kempton Park.

The political party has begun deliberating over its election manifesto and who it would deploy to serve in Parliament and provincial legislatures.

The EFF is looking to increase its momentum after a massive 10th anniversary rally at FNB stadium last month.

EWN understands that Malema will spearhead the party’s election campaign in Gauteng and in his home province of Limpopo.

The central command team meetings have also served as platforms for EFF leaders to account for how their respective provinces have performed.

Crucial to this is the growth of the party’s support base, among others.

Last month, the Red Berets declared it would be taking over 400 of its public representatives through a disciplinary process after they failed to secure transport for constituents to attend the party’s anniversary rally.