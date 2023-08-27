EFF fires 210 public representatives over birthday rally transport debacle

EFF leader Julius Malema on Sunday said the public representatives were all directed to resign from their posts for failing to organise transport for supporters to the party's tenth-anniversary rally in July, despite having enough time to raise the funds for it.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) fired 210 of its public representatives who failed to organise transport for supporters to the party’s tenth-anniversary rally.

In July, the EFF announced that 439 of its members, including members of Parliament (MPs), provincial legislatures, and councillors were banned from attending the party’s anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium.

At the time, the party said it would be taking disciplinary action against them, as they were given enough time to raise the funds for transport.

In a press briefing on Sunday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party’s central command team resolved to recall all the affected representatives.

He said they were all directed to resign from their respective posts, effective immediately.

“We thought this was the best political intervention because those comrades were affected by this decision. They will remain with their membership if they so wish,” Malema said.

“Failure to comply with this directive will lead to all of those members being charged and suspended with immediate effect, and the national disciplinary committee will take the process forward.”