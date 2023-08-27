DA in Gauteng to file motion to dissolve Joburg council

The Johannesburg council is set to meet this Thursday where a vote on a motion of no confidence in executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is on the agenda.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would be filing a motion to dissolve the Johannesburg council and have by-elections to elect new councillors.

The council is set to meet this Thursday where a vote on a motion of no confidence in executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is on the agenda.

DA Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel said the party would be filing an amendment for the vote to be postponed to the second of November, which will mean two years have lapsed since the council was formed.

Nel said after a two-year period had passed, it was legally permissible to submit a motion to dissolve council and have new elections within 90 days.

"The reason that the DA proposes this drastic step is that the instability and the mess in Johannesburg can only be resolved by going back to the voters to get a fresh mandate in order to elect a government that will promote stable government in Johannesburg. We call on other parties to support this amendment to the motion."