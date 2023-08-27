Brics unlikely to change name after admitting more member states - Pandor

Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will become permanent members at the start of next year.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said it's likely the Brics bloc won't change its name.

The bloc (Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa) recently agreed to add new member states.

The announcement was made during the finale of the 15th annual Brics summit held in Sandton.

Meanwhile, Pandor said the real work of implementing many of the resolutions and ideas shared during the summit has begun.

"All of us report into the summit finality and what you have then is that very large declarations, which have over 90 paragraphs, that gives you a sense of what has these people in these Brics countries been doing in this period in which South Africa has served as chair," she said.