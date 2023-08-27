270,000 pupils placed in Gauteng schools for 2024 academic year

The Gauteng Education Department gave an update on the progress in placing pupils in schools next year.

JOHANNESBURG - About 270, 000 grade one and eight pupils will be placed in Gauteng schools in the 2024 academic year.

During a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday, the Gauteng Education Department said it received over 800,000 applicantions.

But most of the applications were considered invalid as the required documents were not submitted.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane said parents would receive communication from the department from next week.

"From Monday 4 September 2023, parents and guardians with complete applications will receive SMSes with placement offers to the contact numbers they used when applying. Parents should accept while awaiting other offers within seven days," said Chiloane.

He urged parents to avoid playing the waiting game.