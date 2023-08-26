Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder remains one of UCT's bleakest moments, says dep VC

In her memory, UCT, civil organisations, and Capetonians on Saturday marched to the Clareinch Post Office where she was killed in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) said Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder remains one of the bleakest moments in its history.

Nineteen-year-old Mrwetyana, a student at UCT was killed after going to collect a parcel at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont.

She went missing before she was found raped and murdered.

Post Office employee Luyanda Botha confessed and was handed three life sentences in the Western Cape High Court in 2019.

In her memory, the institution, civil organisations, and Capetonians marched to the Clareinch Post Office on Saturday.

UCT deputy vice-chancellor for student affairs and social responsiveness, Professor Elelwani Ramugondo said it wasn’t easy having to relive the pain as they walked back from the scene of the incident.

"What was very emotional was meeting the Mrwetyana family beyond the mother, so including the father, the brother, the grand-mother. But also walking back from the Post Office, the walk back to the Roscommon residence."

Ramugondo added that the month of August is not only to celebrate women but to also intensify efforts against sexual and gender-based violence.