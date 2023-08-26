Three special task forces set up to track down illegal mining masterminds - Saps

On Saturday, the South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng briefed Parliament on measures to combat the scourge of illegal mining in Riverlea and other parts of the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have set up three special task forces to track down both local and international masterminds behind illegal mining in South Africa.

Earlier on Saturday, the South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng briefed Parliament on measures to combat the scourge in Riverlea and other parts of the province.

This as the portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy conducted an oversight inspection in the area - the centre of a deadly turf war between rival zama zama gangs.

The head of organisational development at Gauteng Saps, David Bender said there are five levels to the criminal value chain of illegal mining.

Levels one and two deal with zama zamas who mine and deal with the materials while levels three to five deal with bulk buyers in regional, national, and international sectors respectively.

Bender said in aid of addressing the three upper levels Project Gravity, Project Greed and Project Grumpyface have been set up by the Hawks.

He said the police are also working with other government departments.

"We obviously have the influx of foreign undocumented migrants in the area focusing on illegal mining as their trait the rapid expansion of informal settlements with poor infrastructure."