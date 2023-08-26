Police arrest 2 following murder of KZN ANC councillor

Officials say Mabhengu Mkhize was killed on Friday at Imbali township, when he and another victim were driving home from town.

JOHANNESBURG - Police made two arrests linked to the murder of a ward councillor in KwaZulu-Natal after he was shot inside his vehicle.

Mabhengu Mkhize was a councillor under the Msunduzi Local Municipality.

Officials say he was killed on Friday at Imbali township.

It’s understood three gunmen approached the vehicle and fired shots at the councillor. The other suspect is still at large.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the province said it’s concerned for the safety of public servants.

It said the incident took place a few days after the attempt on the life of another ANC councillor under Mkhambathini Local Municipality.

"What is unfortunate is that these incidents happen in the locality where these people work. So, this now gives us stress as to whether community members are aware of what's happening and if they are involved,” said the party's Njabulo Mtolo.