Gift of the Givers helping Capetonians left destitute after heavy rains & winds

Close to a hundred residents in the Western Cape were left homeless following heavy rains and strong winds in parts of the province.

CAPE TOWN - Heavy rains, strong winds, and rare weather phenomena left close to a hundred residents homeless in the Western Cape this week.

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers said it was busy helping Capetonians left destitute to rebuild their homes.

READ: Heavy rains and gale force winds lash parts of Cape Town

Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay:

"You see the destruction, you can understand how strong the winds are and you don't blame the community for thinking that it was a tornado because they have experienced strong winds in the past.

"However, these ones were something else, the damage that was caused to these people and most of them do not have insurance to cover the damages, they will have to rebuild their lives from scratch."