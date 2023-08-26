CT electricity hike protest: CoCT not above Nersa's directives, says Cosatu

This comes after the city’s decision to hike electricity tariffs by 17.6% in July, which is above the 15.1% tariff increase approved by Nersa for municipalities.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape said the City of Cape Town is not above National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) directives.

On Saturday, scores of people protested outside the city council offices over the increase in electricity tariffs.

This comes after city’s decision to hike the tariffs by 17.6% in July, which is above the 15.1% tariff increase approved by Nersa for municipalities.

The steep increase comes at a time when households are buckling under the high cost of living.

Cosatu has accused the city of arrogance and undermining the legal processes of the country.

The union's provincial chairperson, Motlatsi Tsubane said the city must obey NERSA's directives.

"This is a national body which has been there for years, which has been determining for each and every city, government or whatsoever or institution which falls under the ambit of that institution," said Tsubane.

Meanwhile, Good Party spokesperson, Brett Herron said: "So they are lying to the people of Cape Town and hiding behind processes. But the real thing is, if you have heart, if you care if you are concerned about the struggles of people who can't afford electricity, then you wouldn't be making legal arguments, you will be making moral arguments."