Cosatu WC to join protest against CoCT's electricity tariff hike

The city increased its electricity tariffs by 17.6%, higher than the country's energy regulator's 15.1% increase approval, which the trade union said violates the provisions of section 15 (2) of the Electricity Regulation Act of 2006.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape is expected to be at the forefront of an electricity tariff hike protest at Cape Town Civic Centre on Saturday.

Cosatu Western Cape provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn said the trade union was joining the protest because of the city’s decision to increase its electricity tariffs by 17.6%.

The hike is above the 15.1% tariff increase approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

READ MORE:

- CoCT's 17.6% electricity hike 'legal' and encouraged by public participation

- Nersa: Municipalities only allowed to charge tariff approved by the regulator

De Bruyn said the city's decision to increase the tariffs above the Nersa directive violates the provisions of Section 15 (2) of the Electricity Regulation Act of 2006.

"It is quite clear that the city doesn't care about the working class, this city doesn't care about the people of this province and this city, and this city doesn't care about the poorest of the poor, so we are demanding that they comply with our demands."

De Bruyn said Cosatu would ensure that the city lowers its tariffs, but Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the city was not at fault.

"Our promise to residents is that Cape Town will never stop fighting for you, including fighting to oppose Eskom's tariff hikes on every available platform, and fighting to do as much as we possibly can, more than any other city in South Africa, to protect struggling households."

Saturday’s protest is set to see Cosatu and its alliance partners join hands with civil society, political parties, and citizens from the city and province.