CoCT vows to clamp down on road users evading arrest warrants

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that road users who dodge warrants of arrest are brought to book.

The municipality said it has arrested 19 suspects on its top 100 offenders list this week.

The City's MMC for safety and security JP Smith said one offender has 72 warrants issued against his name.

Smith said the 19 warrants of arrest amount to R600 000.

"This is not the first time that Traffic Services conducted such an enforcement operation and it will not be the last. During the recent negotiations with Santaco [South African National Taxi Council], they asked the city to focus on the conduct of the drivers of the taxis and to ensure that the rule of law applied to them as well," said Smith.