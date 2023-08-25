Xaba confident Parly committee will have new PP candidate by Tuesday

On Thursday, the committee wrapped up the final interviews, including ones for the deputy Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, who has been running the office for the last year.

CAPE TOWN - After two days of public interviews, the chairperson of an ad hoc parliamentary committee tasked with nominating a new Public Protector is confident that parties will be able to select a candidate from that crop.

African National Congress (ANC) MP Cyril Xaba, who has been leading the proceedings, is hopeful that the committee will be able to announce their choice by next week Tuesday.

The term of current Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ends in mid-October.

Originally 36 candidates, including public nominations, were considered for her replacement.

Despite an objection from one of the candidates who did not make the shortlist of eight, Xaba said the complaint was misguided.

"The process was open, transparent, it allowed for both public participation and representative democracy."

The committee will, however, meet behind closed doors on Tuesday to score the candidates.

"The way I look at it, there’s just no prospect that the committee will not emerge with a candidate on Tuesday. I promise you we will close the day with a candidate that we will submit to Parliament for approval and submission to the president."

Xaba hopes the National Assembly will be able to confirm the nomination for recommendation to the president by mid-September.