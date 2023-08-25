'We don't feel there's a decrease in crime': Cape Flats Forum on WC crime stats

Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson Abi Isaacs was reacting to the latest quarterly crime statistics which showed a drop in murder and attempted murder cases in the Western Cape.

He was reacting to the latest quarterly crime statistics which showed a drop in murder and attempted murder cases in the province.

Between April and June this year, 939 people were murdered in the province - which is a 5.5% decrease year-on-year.

The stats also revealed that the province experienced a decrease in mass murders.

However, Isaacs said these statistics should be taken with a grain of salt.

"We are clearly concerned in terms of the crime stats that were released, specifically to the murders. We note and we are not statisticians, we are citizens that reside in and around the Cape Flats. We don't feel that there's a decrease in crime."

Isaacs has called on the police to work with all community structures to fight crime in the Cape.

"It does not necessarily mean it needs to be the Community Policing Forum or the Neighbourhood Watches, but there are other civil society structures that have shown their hand and that are keen to assist in terms of dealing with crime generally, in and around the Cape Flats, and specifically the Western Cape."