Tshwane EFF threatens to lead protest in support of dismissed Sawmu workers

More than 100 workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) lost their jobs for protesting over the city’s refusal to implement a 5.4% salary increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane has threatened to lead a protest in support of the scores of municipal workers who were recently dismissed.

The dismissal followed the workers' continued protest after the city obtained an interim interdict against the strike.

While the municipality has a few times said it cannot afford to increase wages, the EFF says the rights of the workers are being infringed upon.

Municipal workers in the City of Tshwane have not received a wage increase in three years, which is one of the main reasons behind their protest.

But with the city’s finances being in shambles, the Democratic Alliance(DA)-led government stands firm on its decision not to increase salaries anytime soon.

EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu said it seems the only way to get the city to listen to the workers is if demonstrations are intensified.

“Let’s mobilise all those communities and come and shut down this town for days so that South Africa must know that we don’t have a government here. But this sweet talk towards this government is the one that made [Cilliers] Brink to be arrogant.”

On Thursday, the DA and ActionSA coalition did not attend a council meeting called to debate recent protests.