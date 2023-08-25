‘Taxi strike impact was significant’: Cost estimate runs into billions - WC govt

The meeting follows last week’s Western Cape High Court decision which made the agreement between Santaco, the City of Cape and the provincial government a court order.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape provincial government said the recent Cape Town taxi strike cost the economy billions and saw taxi operators losing R16 million per day.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo McKenzie briefed the National Assembly’s transport committee on Thursday night, on the causes and the impact of the strike - which disrupted a few sectors in Cape Town and the province.

The meeting follows last week’s Western Cape High Court order that sealed an agreement between the South African National Taxi Council, the City of Cape Town and the provincial government.

“The impact of the strike was significant. We’re currently looking at approximately R5 billion loss to the economy. And including the minibus taxi industry, they informed us they lost nearly R16 million per day. The current cost estimate for the City of Cape Town specifically, it’s around R18 million but it’s just a cost estimate.”

The committee was also briefed by Transport Minister Sindi Chikunga - who added the department would implement a recommendation that legal opinion must be explored with regards to the interpretation of traffic laws.