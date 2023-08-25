Saudi, UAE and Iran's addition to BRICS bloc can enhance inter-trade - analysts

On Thursday, BRICS countries adopted a declaration to grant full membership to six countries including three of the world's top oil exporters - Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Iran.

JOHANNESBURG - Some analysts say that the addition of three oil-rich countries into the BRICS bloc could prove beneficial to the member states if inter-trade within the group is enhanced.

The countries will officially join the bloc in 1 January 2024.

Professor at the Wits Business School, Jannie Rossouw said the primary objective of BRICS was always to create an alliance of all of the world's emerging economies to rival the G7.

"So, the strategy must be to get trade among these countries growing and that would be a very beneficial strategy."

International relations analyst, Professor John Stremlau said China is likely behind the addition of Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

"Because China has brokered an important peace accord between those two hostile countries, historically hostile countries."

One issue both analysts agree on is that the poor human rights record of many countries within the BRICS bloc is likely to cause a conflict down the line.

