Pongola crash truck driver's case postponed, transferred to high court

Sibusiso Siyaya's truck collided with a bakkie which was transporting school children on the N2 highway in northern KZN last year. Twenty lives were lost.

DURBAN – The case of the truck driver who was involved in the deadly Pongola crash has been transferred to the Mtubatuba High Court.

Sibusiso Siyaya returned to the Pongola Magistrates Court on Friday, where he was served with an indictment.

The truck collided with a bakkie which was transporting school children on the N2 highway in northern KwaZulu-Natal in September last year.

It is alleged he drove in the oncoming lane of the highway for about for 2km before crashing head-on with the bakkie.

Twenty lives were lost in the accident.

Siyaya's case has been postponed to January next year.

He has now been formally charged with 20 counts culpable homicide.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson Kara: "The matter has been transferred to the Mtubatuba High Court (circuit court), where he will appear on 22 January 2024, for a pre-trial conference."

Siyaya will remain behind bars after he was denied bail, as the State alleges he is a flight risk.