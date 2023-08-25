One dead after fire at informal settlement in Denver

The 30-year-old man died of smoke inhalation following the Friday morning fire that razed at least 10 structures.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has died following a fire at an informal settlement in Denver.

The city's Emergency Management Service said it responded to reports of structures that had caught fire earlier on Friday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters put out 10 structures completely engulfed in flames.

The body of a man was found in one of the homes.

No other injuries were recorded.

“Search and rescue operation firefighters recovered a body of a 30-year-old man. He succumbed to smoke inhalation, and he was confirmed dead on scene. The cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigation," said Joburg EMS's Robert Mulaudzi.