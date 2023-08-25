Nandipha Magudumana claims she was abused by powerful men in SA

She claims she had suffered abuse at the at the hands of powerful men, including some of the most powerful and prominent families in South Africa, who she claims currently occupy the highest offices in government and business.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, has threatened to lift the lid on the physical, emotional, financial and sexual abuse she claims to have suffered prior to her incarceration.

In a letter issued on Thursday, Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice in the grand escape of Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, claims her suffering had been at the hands of some of the most prominent families in South Africa.

Magudumana and Bester were arrested in Tanzania in April following Bester’s escape from the Mangaung prison in Bloemfontein in May last year.

In coinciding with Women’s Month, Magudumana penned her letter from the Bizzah Makhete Correctional Centre in Kroonstad, where she is currently detained.

She said that during her incarceration, she has witnessed the plight of many women and a violation of their human rights.

Magudumana said she had granted exclusive rights to a black-owned production company from South Africa to her story.

The case against Magudumana, Bester and their 10 co-accused is back in court on 11 October.

The 12 accused are facing various charges pertaining to fraud, corruption, violation of a corpse, assisting and inmate to escape, escaping from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.