Namibian President takes jab at UN Security Council for 'undemocratic veto rule'

This implies that one of the permanent member nations has the power to block the United Nations Security Council's majority from acting.

JOHANNESBURG - Namibian President Hage Geingob has taken a thinly veiled swipe at the United Nations Security Council as it continues to come under sharp criticism for what some have labelled as an undemocratic veto rule.

Geingob has added to the growing criticism, calling for the expanded BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group to avoid sidelining the additional member states after six new countries were granted membership.

The Namibian statesman was speaking during the BRICS-Africa outreach programme in Sandton on Thursday.

“I wouldn’t like to see that you are going to have BRICS, the original members, to be like the United Nations Security Council and the rest will be others with no veto rights. In that case we are not adding anything. I want equality and I would like to know the conditions under which we, the small countries, will be members of BRICS.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa quipped in response: “BRICS does believe in equality, and I can assure you there won’t be any UN Security Council effect in BRICS, with some countries having a veto power. Our belief in equality and respect is what really defines what BRICS is really about, so fear not my dear president.”

