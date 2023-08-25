Mpumalanga gas find could help SA move to cleaner generation production - DMRE

Natural gas is considered a transition fuel globally and forms part of South Africa's energy mix, set out in the integrated resource plan.

JOHANNESBURG - A discovery of billions of cubic feet of natural gas in Mpumalanga could help boost the country’s economy.

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department said this would assist the country to transition to cleaner generation production.

CEO of the Industrial Gas Users’ Association, Jaco Human, has weighed in on the discovery.

"We are an energy-scarce nation, we import most of our fuel, we want to wean ourselves off coal over time and we need to de-carbonise as a nation and I do think it will ultimately be a game-changer. We are confident in the development of this. It is located where the infrastructure is already in place and we could certainly tap into this resource."

He said the country had an obligation to de-carbonise.