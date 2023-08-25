Mkhwebane's fate far from sealed, says Ralph Mathekga

Mathekga said the Section 194 inquiry committee can expect more legal challenges which could drag on beyond the end of Busisiwe Mkhwebane's tenure.

CAPE TOWN - An independent political analyst believes suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fate is not sealed just yet.

This is despite the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office adopting its final report recommending her permanent removal from office.

But political analyst Ralph Mathekga said it's far from over and the committee can expect more legal challenges which could drag on beyond the end of her tenure.

“The reason being that she’s even indicated explicitly that she’s going to challenge the report in court, and she will not go straight to the apex court. What that means is that you can already anticipate a lifeline on the matter through the court litigation process until it perhaps lands at the apex court.”

The Section 194 inquiry said the matter is no longer in the committee’s hands and it’s now up to the National Assembly to make the final decision.

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance deputy chief whip Dr Annelie Lotriet said it's “scandalous” that from the start of the process, Mkhwebane has employed various delaying tactics to avoid impeachment before her term ends in mid-October.

