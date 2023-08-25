Meyiwa murder trial: Captain Blessing Mtshali set to return to the stand

Mtshali began his testimony on Thursday, with the officer highlighting that an incorrect date was logged when the firearm that was retrieved from one of the suspects was signed into evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa trial is set continue in the High Court in Pretoria on Friday with Captain Blessing Mtshali set to be cross-examined.

Court adjourned early on Thursday to allow the defence to study the documents used in court as part of his testimony.

Meanwhile, forensic officer Thabo Mosia is expected to make another return to court after the defence found inconsistencies in his testimony compared to his pocketbook on the night of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

The defence said it’s important for him to clarify these discrepancies to ensure the evidence on the record is correct.

