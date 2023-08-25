Go

Heavy rains and gale force winds lash parts of Cape Town

Several roofs were blown off and at least three people sustained minor injuries.

Three people sustained minor injuries in Hanover Park on 24 August 2023 owing to heavy rains and gale force winds. Picture: Supplied
25 August 2023 13:11

CAPE TOWN - Some Cape Town suburbs were affected by heavy rains and gale-force winds on Thursday night.

This as a cold front is expected to make landfall over the weekend.

The weather office has also warned of rough seas and tall waves.

The City of Cape Town said gale force winds affected properties in Athry Walk and Phillans Walk in Hanover Park where emergency services were on scene on Friday, conducting assessments.

Residents' roofs have been blown off houses and three people have sustained minor injuries. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid group, Gift of the Givers said it was inundated with calls for help from affected residents who claimed that a mini tornado swept through Hanover Park.

But the City's Safety and Security Mayco Member, JP Smith, said claims of a tornado affecting the area could only be verified by the South African Weather Service.

