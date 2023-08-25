Zimbabwe wants to join expanded BRICS Plus group

This is as the bloc of emerging economies on Thursday announced six new members to its cluster - Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe’s deputy president Constantino Chiwenga said the country wants to join the expanded BRICS Plus group.

This after the bloc of emerging economies announced six new members to its cluster.

The countries are Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Their memberships will take full effect from 1 January 2024.

Egypt and Ethiopia will now join South Africa in advocating for the continent’s increased participation in the global economy.

Speaking at the BRICS Africa outreach programme in Sandton on Friday, Chiwenga told delegates that he believes Zimbabwe should also have a seat at the table.

“As a country, Zimbabwe perceives how BRICS represents a formidable alliance that fosters a multipolar and inclusive world order. Joining this alliance will provide Zimbabwe with a unique opportunity to collaborate with like-minded nations and harness the benefits of collective strength.”

Zimbabwe is facing a deepening economic crisis as well as persisting political instability.

Chiwenga said Zim also stands to gain from the resolutions taken during the mega-economic summit.

“As a country, Zimbabwe applauds the establishment of the new Development Bank and the proposal to use local currencies between member states in the BRICS and other countries in the south. Like other countries in the south, Zimbabwe hopes to benefit from the new Development Bank as an alternative source of funding for developmental projects.”