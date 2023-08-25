Good Party: CoCT's JP Smith should be accountable for his role in taxi strike

Five people died earlier this month in violence associated with the taxi stay away over the impoundments of minibus taxis by city law enforcement officials.

CAPE TOWN - The Good Party in Cape Town said it agreed with the sentiments that MMC for Safety and Security, JP Smith, needed to be held accountable for his role in the taxi stay away.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors disrupted a city council sitting on Thursday just before opposition parties were about to debate the recent taxi stay away.

They called on Smith to account for the violence and chaos associated with the taxi stay away and accused him of having blood on his hands.

However, Good Party councillor, Suzette Little, said that sending the chamber into chaos would not bring about accountability.

"It was clear that taxi operators felt victimised by the leadership of the city and JP Smith. They believed their operations were being unfairly targeted by vindictive policing operations. Child-like comments made by Smith only fueled an already tense situation."

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Banele Majingo said the city's treatment of the taxi industry was no different to how the apartheid government treated those fighting for their rights.

"The DA does not care about the taxi industry. It protects the subsidised bus industry which is partly publically and privately owned, including Golden Arrow and MyCiTi."