CT's Hill-Lewis calls EFF a lawless party after council meeting disruption

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has described the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as a lawless party.

This after EFF councillors on Thursday interrupted his address just before council was about to debate the recent taxi stay away which was marred by chaos and violence.

The red berets were kicked out of the sitting after demonstrating on the council floor with placards calling on MMC for safety and security, JP Smith, to account for the violence and chaos.

They also accused him of having blood on his hands.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis addressed the matter on his social media platforms.

"I'm not upset that they disrupted our meeting, we ended up finishing our meeting perfectly well after they were removed, and I like the fact that they have shown you, the voters and the public, exactly what they stand for."

However, EFF leader in council, Ntsikelelo Tyandela, has accused the DA-led council of abusing council rules to muzzle opposition parties.

"The Speaker of the House has been using the rules incorrectly, using the rules to intimidate the councillors inside the House. The EFF is not about to be intimidated. We all have rights."